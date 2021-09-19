Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum Volunteer [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Museum Volunteer

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Charles Fowler, in red shirt, originally from Sugar Land, Texas provides some meaningful historical interpretation to some of the artifacts as part of his volunteer service in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is home to a robust volunteer corps consisting of active duty and retired service members along with civilian volunteers. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6847989
    VIRIN: 210919-N-TG517-013
    Resolution: 3660x2516
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: SUGAR LAND, TX, US
    Volunteer
    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    History Museum
    Docent

