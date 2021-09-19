Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Charles Fowler, in red shirt, originally from Sugar Land, Texas provides some meaningful historical interpretation to some of the artifacts as part of his volunteer service in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is home to a robust volunteer corps consisting of active duty and retired service members along with civilian volunteers. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 11:11 Photo ID: 6847986 VIRIN: 210919-N-TG517-915 Resolution: 3426x2239 Size: 1.16 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: SUGAR LAND, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Museum Volunteer [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.