    From Honduras to Iowa, National Guard Soldier reflects on his heritage

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Henry Meza and Capt. Bradley Roenfeld, Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers, pose for a photo after Roenfeld was promoted to the rank of captain in February 2020 at the Joint Forces Headquarters building in Johnston, Iowa. Meza and Roenfeld met at Grand View University. They attended basic training together in college, and despite taking different career paths, remain good friends. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

