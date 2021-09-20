USS ESSEX Underway Operations

ARABIAN GULF (September 20, 2021) Sailors participate in a foreign-object-debris walkdown on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 20. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

