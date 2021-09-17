After 30 years of service, Sgt. Maj. William C. Carter retired from the United States Marine Corps. As he reflects back on his career, he still carries the values instilled in him as a young man.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
|09.17.2021
|09.21.2021 04:05
|6847568
|210917-M-XU431-0001
|4932x2771
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|4
|0
This work, Cards on the Table [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS
