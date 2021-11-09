Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cards on the Table [Image 2 of 5]

    Cards on the Table

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    After 30 years of service, Sgt. Maj. William C. Carter retired from the United States Marine Corps. As he reflects back on his career, he still carries the values instilled in him as a young man.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    USMC
    Parris Island
    Sergeant Major
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    William Carter

