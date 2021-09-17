Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRJ Fire & Emergency Services White Beach

    CNRJ Fire &amp; Emergency Services White Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 21, 2021) Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services firefighters gather their gear during morning shift change at the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility fire house. CNRJ Regional Fire & Emergency Services provides fire protection and fire prevention on naval installations across Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 02:05
    Photo ID: 6847509
    VIRIN: 210917-N-QY759-0014
    Resolution: 6844x4889
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRJ Fire & Emergency Services White Beach, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    firefighters
    CNRJ
    CFAO

