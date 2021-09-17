WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 21, 2021) Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services firefighters gather their gear during morning shift change at the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility fire house. CNRJ Regional Fire & Emergency Services provides fire protection and fire prevention on naval installations across Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 02:05 Photo ID: 6847509 VIRIN: 210917-N-QY759-0014 Resolution: 6844x4889 Size: 2.09 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRJ Fire & Emergency Services White Beach, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.