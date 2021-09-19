USS Essex ARG RAS in Arabian Gulf

210918-M-PO838-1231 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 18, 2021) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), right, follows the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), left, and the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) while conducting a replenishment-at-sea. The Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

