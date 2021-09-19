Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex ARG RAS in Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Essex ARG RAS in Arabian Gulf

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210918-M-PO838-1127 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 18, 2021) A Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 drops a pallet of cargo on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) during a replenishment-at-sea. Pearl Harbor and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 14:41
    Photo ID: 6846650
    VIRIN: 210918-M-PO838-1127
    Resolution: 4474x2983
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex ARG RAS in Arabian Gulf [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex ARG RAS in Arabian Gulf
    USS Essex ARG RAS in Arabian Gulf
    USS Essex ARG RAS in Arabian Gulf
    USS Essex ARG RAS in Arabian Gulf
    USS Essex ARG RAS in Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT