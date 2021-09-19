EODMU 5 Trains Aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

210919-N-RF825-1270 INDIAN OCEAN (Sept. 19, 2021) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, prepare for a fast-rope evolution on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

