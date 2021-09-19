210919-N-RF825-1241 INDIAN OCEAN (Sept. 19, 2021) An MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 hovers over the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6846324
|VIRIN:
|210919-N-RF825-1241
|Resolution:
|7360x3639
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EODMU 5 Trains Aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
