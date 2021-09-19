Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIAN OCEAN

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210919-N-RF825-1246 INDIAN OCEAN (Sept. 19, 2021) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, prepare for a fast-rope evolution on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 11:59
    Photo ID: 6846323
    VIRIN: 210919-N-RF825-1246
    Resolution: 7255x3535
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, EODMU 5 Trains Aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Fast Rope
    HSC 12
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    EODMU 5

