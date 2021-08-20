NEX Guam supports military members participating in exercise Freedom Banner 2021

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NEX Guam supported Sailors and Marines participating in exercise Freedom Banner 2021. During the exercise, NEX Guam provided food trucks and opened a mobile NEX store and a temporary barber shop. In addition, along with its vendor partner B&G, NEX Guam provided over 22,000 meals to exercise participants. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

