Evacuees from Afghanistan Play Soccer With NAVSTA Rota Personnel

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 19, 2021) Personnel stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, play soccer with evacuees from Afghanistan, Sept. 19, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

