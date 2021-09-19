Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Play Soccer With NAVSTA Rota Personnel [Image 2 of 5]

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Play Soccer With NAVSTA Rota Personnel

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 19, 2021) Personnel stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, play soccer with evacuees from Afghanistan, Sept. 19, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

    TAGS

    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

