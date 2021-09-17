Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Master Chief Brian McDonough Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Command Master Chief Brian McDonough Retirement Ceremony

    GREECE

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Joel Diller 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    Command Master Chief Brian J. McDonough, left, salutes Navy Capt. Rafael C. Facundo, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, during McDonough's retirement ceremony in the base gym Sept. 17, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

