Command Master Chief Brian J. McDonough gives his remarks during his retirement ceremony in the Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, gym on Sept. 17, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 07:43 Photo ID: 6845817 VIRIN: 210917-N-UR565-0150 Resolution: 6236x4989 Size: 1.54 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Master Chief Brian McDonough Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Joel Diller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.