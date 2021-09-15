Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HST external lift training aboard USS Portland [Image 2 of 5]

    HST external lift training aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN SEA

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210915-M-LE234-1048 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 15, 2021) Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), prepare cargo for helicopter support team external lift training aboard Portland. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 00:31
    Photo ID: 6845222
    VIRIN: 210915-M-LE234-1048
    Resolution: 5769x3245
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HST external lift training aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HST external lift training aboard USS Portland
    HST external lift training aboard USS Portland
    HST external lift training aboard USS Portland
    HST external lift training aboard USS Portland
    HST external lift training aboard USS Portland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    HST
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT