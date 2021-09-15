HST external lift training aboard USS Portland

210915-M-LE234-1144 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 15, 2021) Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), prepare cargo for helicopter support team external lift training aboard Portland. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

