USS Higgins (DDG 76) operations

210916-N-TC847-1227 TOKYO BAY (Sept. 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), prepare for small boat operations. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

