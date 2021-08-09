Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 hang a battalion evaluation equipment program sign [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 hang a battalion evaluation equipment program sign

    LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    09.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210908-N-IM374-1002 LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE, Papua New Guinea (Sept. 8, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Nicolas Buccafuri, Construction Electrician Constructionman Robert Neely, and Construction Electrician 3rd Class Nicolas Bartholomew, hang a battalion evaluation equipment program sign for Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 at Lombrum Naval Base, Papua New Guinea. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG—at the request of the PNG Defence Force—to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 1st Class Janice Coppock/Released)

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

