210908-N-IM374-1002 LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE, Papua New Guinea (Sept. 8, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Nicolas Buccafuri, Construction Electrician Constructionman Robert Neely, and Construction Electrician 3rd Class Nicolas Bartholomew, hang a battalion evaluation equipment program sign for Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 at Lombrum Naval Base, Papua New Guinea. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG—at the request of the PNG Defence Force—to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 1st Class Janice Coppock/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 00:02 Photo ID: 6845214 VIRIN: 210908-N-IM374-1002 Resolution: 2984x3978 Size: 3.97 MB Location: LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE, PG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 hang a battalion evaluation equipment program sign [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.