U.S. Marines Interact with Afghan Children

U.S. Marines speak with an Afghan child that knows English at Upshur Village on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean Potter)
|09.19.2021
|09.19.2021 18:56
|6845081
|210919-M-TZ536-0041
|4233x2822
|1.65 MB
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|14
|3
