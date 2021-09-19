Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teaching Afghans American Cultural and Civil Affairs [Image 2 of 3]

    Teaching Afghans American Cultural and Civil Affairs

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kaitlynn Hendricks 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Afghans receive classes on American culture and civil affairs at Upshur Village on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean Potter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teaching Afghans American Cultural and Civil Affairs [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Kaitlynn Hendricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

