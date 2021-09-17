Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghan family reunites after being seperated in Kabul [Image 3 of 3]

    Afghan family reunites after being seperated in Kabul

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Newly arrived Afghan father and daughter travel to meet the rest of their family in Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 16, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Taylor Ferry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 13:59
    Photo ID: 6844907
    VIRIN: 210917-F-RO673-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 19.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan family reunites after being seperated in Kabul [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Afghan family reunites after being seperated in Kabul
    Afghan family reunites after being seperated in Kabul
    Afghan family reunites after being seperated in Kabul

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT