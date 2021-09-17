Afghan family reunites after being seperated in Kabul

Newly arrived Afghan father and daughter travel to meet the rest of their family in Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 16, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Taylor Ferry)

