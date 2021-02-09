Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boise State ROTC cadets take on the Leadership Reaction Course challenge [Image 13 of 13]

    Boise State ROTC cadets take on the Leadership Reaction Course challenge

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Cadets from the Boise State University Army ROTC and Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard trained together on Sept. 19, 2021 at Gowen Field's Leadership Reaction Course challenging their abilities to adapt, improvise, communicate, trust and to rely on their teammates during field exercises. The Boise State University ARMY ROTC "Bronco Battalion" trains college students to serve as future officers and leaders and many of the ROTC cadets join the Idaho National Guard before they graduate because they enjoy the program and training at Gowen Field. Leadership field challenges like the LRC are required as part of their credits needed to earn their military science minor. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 03:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boise State ROTC cadets take on the Leadership Reaction Course challenge [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boise State University
    Gowen Field
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Leadership Reaction Course
    Boise State University ARMY ROTC
    Bronco Battalion

