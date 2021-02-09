Boise State ROTC cadets take on the Leadership Reaction Course challenge

Cadets from the Boise State University Army ROTC and Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard trained together on Sept. 19, 2021 at Gowen Field's Leadership Reaction Course challenging their abilities to adapt, improvise, communicate, trust and to rely on their teammates during field exercises. The Boise State University ARMY ROTC "Bronco Battalion" trains college students to serve as future officers and leaders and many of the ROTC cadets join the Idaho National Guard before they graduate because they enjoy the program and training at Gowen Field. Leadership field challenges like the LRC are required as part of their credits needed to earn their military science minor. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

