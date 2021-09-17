Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hillary Becke 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210917-N-FS190-2080 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 17, 2021) A C-2A Greyhound aircraft assigned to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides” launches from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hillary Becke)

    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 00:54
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Hillary Becke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-2A Greyhound
    CVN 77
    aircraft carrier
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

