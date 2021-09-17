GHWB Conducts Flight Operations

210917-N-FS190-2080 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 17, 2021) A C-2A Greyhound aircraft assigned to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides” launches from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hillary Becke)

