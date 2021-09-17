Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Holds General Quarters

    GHWB Holds General Quarters

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Pitt 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210917-N-OH958-1114 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 17, 2021) Sailors practice hose handling during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Pitt)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 00:38
    Photo ID: 6844013
    VIRIN: 210917-N-OH958-1114
    Resolution: 3070x4298
    Size: 963.92 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Holds General Quarters, by PO3 Ryan Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    aircraft carrier
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

