210917-N-OH958-1114 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 17, 2021) Sailors practice hose handling during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Pitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.18.2021 00:38 Photo ID: 6844013 VIRIN: 210917-N-OH958-1114 Resolution: 3070x4298 Size: 963.92 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Holds General Quarters [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Ryan Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.