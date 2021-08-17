Idaho Guard Annual Training Review - 145th BSB, pt.6

During the after action report on the convoy protection exercise, soldiers discuss scenarios and aspects of the training.



One of the last and vital training activities for the 145th Brigade Support Battalion during annual training was their introduction into convoy escort and protection. Soldiers began with attending a virtual classroom training situation and then moved to the desert landscape of the Orchard Combat Training Center. On the OCTC, soldiers followed a vehicle route where a variety of different situations occurred to test their reactions and training. Along the convoy route soldiers encountered civilians, suspicious roadside situations and ended with an attack on the convoy by opposing forces.



As part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, the 145th Brigade Support Battalion supports the entire brigade with a diverse logistical support mission and organizational structure within the Idaho Army National Guard. The 145th BSB is located in Lewiston (HHC), Boise (C Company), Idaho Falls (A and B Company), and forward support companies in Jerome, Post Falls and Rigby, Idaho.



The 145th BSB was one of the last units to conduct annual training on the Orchard Combat Training Center during 2021. One of the main goals of this year’s annual training was to conduct premobilization training to prepare soldiers and the unit for an upcoming deployment.

