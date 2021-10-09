USS ESSEX Underway Operations

INDIAN OCEAN (September 11, 2021) Sailors and Marines participate in a 9/11 memorial stair climb aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 11. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)

