    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 2 of 9]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    INDIAN OCEAN (September 11, 2021) Sailors and Marines participate in a 9/11 memorial stair climb aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 11. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 05:40
    Photo ID: 6834318
    VIRIN: 200911-N-ZW128-1125
    Resolution: 4746x3390
    Size: 902.36 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

