    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet Chief of Staff Shares Thoughts to his Staff Following Morning Colors to Commemorate Sept. 11th Terrorist Attacks [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet Chief of Staff Shares Thoughts to his Staff Following Morning Colors to Commemorate Sept. 11th Terrorist Attacks

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210910-N-DB801-0134 
    MAYPORT, Fla. - (Sep. 10, 2021) – Capt. Michael Weaver, Chief of Staff for U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet shares his thoughts and experiences with the staff during a command remembrance event to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks held at the command headquarters at Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 10, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 13:50
    Photo ID: 6828805
    VIRIN: 210910-N-DB801-0134
    Resolution: 4041x2719
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet Chief of Staff Shares Thoughts to his Staff Following Morning Colors to Commemorate Sept. 11th Terrorist Attacks [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

