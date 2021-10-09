U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet Chief of Staff Shares Thoughts to his Staff Following Morning Colors to Commemorate Sept. 11th Terrorist Attacks

210910-N-DB801-0134

MAYPORT, Fla. - (Sep. 10, 2021) – Capt. Michael Weaver, Chief of Staff for U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet shares his thoughts and experiences with the staff during a command remembrance event to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks held at the command headquarters at Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 10, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

