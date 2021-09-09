24th Ordnance Company conducts ammunition demilitarization training

Kenneth Harwell, a quality assurance ammunition specialist, shows the lot number on a demilitarized 40mm grenade to 1st Lt. Daniel Rodriguez, a platoon leader from the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade during a demilitarization class at Fort Stewart Georgia September 9. The class was taught to enhance the knowledge of ammunition specialists assigned to the 24th who are responsible for the receiving, storing and issuing of ordnance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

