Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24th Ordnance Company conducts ammunition demilitarization training [Image 1 of 4]

    24th Ordnance Company conducts ammunition demilitarization training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Kenneth Harwell, a quality assurance ammunition specialist, explains the process for lot numbers on ammunition containers to Soldiers from the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade during a demilitarization class at Fort Stewart Georgia September 9. The class was taught to enhance the knowledge of ammunition specialists assigned to the 24th who are responsible for the receiving, storing and issuing of ordnance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 12:11
    Photo ID: 6828637
    VIRIN: 210909-A-BS718-976
    Resolution: 1536x2304
    Size: 290.73 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th Ordnance Company conducts ammunition demilitarization training [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    24th Ordnance Company conducts ammunition demilitarization training
    24th Ordnance Company conducts ammunition demilitarization training
    24th Ordnance Company conducts ammunition demilitarization training
    24th Ordnance Company conducts ammunition demilitarization training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd infantry division
    Ordnance
    ammunition
    weapons
    training
    fort stewart hunter army airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT