    9/11: 20 years later

    9/11: 20 years later

    SHANKSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2001

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    (left to right) Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. William Lynch, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Paul Evanko debark a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the Pennsylvania National Guard's Company G, 104th Aviation Regiment at the Flight 93 crash site in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo by Terry Way/Commonwealth Media Services)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2001
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021
    Photo ID: 6828499
    VIRIN: 010911-Z-A3544-0001
    Resolution: 975x650
    Size: 208.37 KB
    Location: SHANKSVILLE, PA, US 
    9/11: 20 years later

    TAGS

    9/11
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Flight 93
    PNG
    September 11

