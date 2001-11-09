9/11: 20 years later

(left to right) Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. William Lynch, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Paul Evanko debark a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the Pennsylvania National Guard's Company G, 104th Aviation Regiment at the Flight 93 crash site in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo by Terry Way/Commonwealth Media Services)
