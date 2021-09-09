Military Funeral Honors Are Conducted For U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class James C. Williams in Section 33

Sailors from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard support military funeral honors for U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class James C. Williams in Section 33 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, September 9, 2021.



From the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) press release:



On Dec. 7, 1941, Williams was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Williams.



From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.



In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Williams.



Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.



To identify Williams’ remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.



Williams was officially accounted for on March 23, 2020. His niece, Donelle Knudsen, received the U.S. flag from his casket.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US