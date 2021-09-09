St. TAMMANY PARISH (Sept. 9, 2021) -- Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) continue to perform Blue Roof installations for free to homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6828304
|VIRIN:
|210909-D-DR336-744
|Resolution:
|8000x6000
|Size:
|20.51 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE’s Blue Roof Installations In St. Tammany Parish [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT