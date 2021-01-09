Soldiers Process Afghan Evacuees in Qatar

U.S. Army Spc. Jonathan Mendiola, a shower/laundry and clothing repair specialist assigned to the 247th Composite Supply Company, and Staff Sgt. Valente Real, a human resource specialist assigned to the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, out-process Afghan evacuees at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, September 1, 2021. Soldiers continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 Photo ID: 6828265 Location: QA