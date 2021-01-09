Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Process Afghan Evacuees in Qatar [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldiers Process Afghan Evacuees in Qatar

    QATAR

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Spc. Jonathan Mendiola, a shower/laundry and clothing repair specialist assigned to the 247th Composite Supply Company, and Staff Sgt. Valente Real, a human resource specialist assigned to the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, out-process Afghan evacuees at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, September 1, 2021. Soldiers continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    Qatar
    USARCENT
    ARCENT
    AfghanistanEvacuation

