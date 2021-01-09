U.S. Army Spc. Abraham Jamina, a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 3654 Sustainment Maintenance Company, in-processes an Afghan evacuee family at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, August 29, 2021. Soldiers continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 09:15 Photo ID: 6828264 VIRIN: 210901-A-NN634-1090 Resolution: 6378x4252 Size: 1.52 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Process Afghan Evacuees in Qatar [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.