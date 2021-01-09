Soldiers Process Afghan Evacuees in Qatar

U.S. Army Spc. Erick Umana, a human resource specialist assigned to the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, out-processes an Afghan evacuee at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, September 1, 2021. Soldiers continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

