Soldiers Process Afghan Evacuees in Qatar

A U.S. Army Soldier assists an Afghan evacuee with his identification bracelet at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, August 26, 2021. Soldiers continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

