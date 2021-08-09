Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 8, 2021) A young evacuee from Afghanistan awaits take off on a flight to the United States at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sept. 8, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

