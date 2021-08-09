NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 8, 2021) A flight carrying evacuees from Afghanistan prepares to take off to the United States at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sept. 8, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 08:03 Photo ID: 6828155 VIRIN: 210908-M-LT196-1208 Resolution: 5465x3643 Size: 1.2 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.