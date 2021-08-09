Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States [Image 3 of 6]

    Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 8, 2021) A U.S. Army soldier observes evacuees from Afghanistan as they board a flight to the United States at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sept. 8, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 08:03
    Photo ID: 6828153
    VIRIN: 210908-M-LT196-1039
    Resolution: 4756x3170
    Size: 556.63 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States
    Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States
    Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States
    Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States
    Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States
    Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Operation Allies Refuge
    #AfghanEvacuation
    #EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanistan Evacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT