NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 8, 2021) A U.S. Army soldier counts passengers as they board a flight to the United States at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sept. 8, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 08:03 Photo ID: 6828152 VIRIN: 210908-M-LT196-1035 Resolution: 4982x3321 Size: 613.86 KB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuees depart NAVSTA Rota for the United States [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.