    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Protect and Defend Course

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Space Force Guardians enrolled in the Cyber Protect and Defend Course 21-6 take a class photo, September 09, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. The class graduates the six-week course soon and is part of the Air Force’s Mission Defense Team training for the total force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 07:12
    Photo ID: 6828140
    VIRIN: 210909-Z-SM234-008
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Protect and Defend Course, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    cyber defense
    space force

