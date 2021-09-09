U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Space Force Guardians enrolled in the Cyber Protect and Defend Course 21-6 take a class photo, September 09, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. The class graduates the six-week course soon and is part of the Air Force’s Mission Defense Team training for the total force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 07:12
|Photo ID:
|6828140
|VIRIN:
|210909-Z-SM234-008
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Protect and Defend Course, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT