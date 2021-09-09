U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Space Force Guardians enrolled in the Cyber Protect and Defend Course 21-6 take a class photo, September 09, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. The class graduates the six-week course soon and is part of the Air Force’s Mission Defense Team training for the total force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

