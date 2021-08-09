Misawa Fire Muster

MISAWA, Japan (Sep, 8 2021) – Cmdr. Jonathan Gray, executive officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, pulls a rope in participation of a fire muster event held by Misawa Air Base Fire Department. The fire muster event was held for National Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6827885
|VIRIN:
|210908-N-DO581-1093
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR FACILITY MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
