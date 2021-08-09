Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Fire Muster [Image 2 of 2]

    Misawa Fire Muster

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Sep, 8 2021) – Cmdr. Jonathan Gray, executive officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, pulls a rope in participation of a fire muster event held by Misawa Air Base Fire Department. The fire muster event was held for National Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd)

