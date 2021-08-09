Misawa Fire Muster

MISAWA, Japan (Sep, 8 2021) – Cmdr. Jonathan Gray, executive officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, carries a full body training dummy across the parking lot as part of a fire muster exercise.The fire muster event was held for National Fire Prevention Week.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6827884
|VIRIN:
|210908-N-DO581-1082
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR FACILITY MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
