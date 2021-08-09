Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Fire Muster [Image 1 of 2]

    Misawa Fire Muster

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Sep, 8 2021) – Cmdr. Jonathan Gray, executive officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, carries a full body training dummy across the parking lot as part of a fire muster exercise.The fire muster event was held for National Fire Prevention Week.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Location: NAVAL AIR FACILITY MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Misawa Fire Muster
    Misawa Fire Muster

    Japan
    Firefighter
    Saftey
    NAFM

