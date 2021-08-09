Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F/A-18E Launches Off GHWB Flight Deck

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Neadria Hazel 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210908-N-LZ521-1310 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 8, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 “Pukin' Dogs” launches during Flight Deck Certification aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neadria Hazel)

    CVN 77
    aircraft carrier
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

