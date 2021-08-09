210908-N-UD000-2216 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 8, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 “Knighthawks” launches from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 01:57 Photo ID: 6827848 VIRIN: 210908-N-UD000-2216 Resolution: 1511x2325 Size: 160.4 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Bryan Valek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.