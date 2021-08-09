Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210908-N-UD000-2216 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 8, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 “Knighthawks” launches from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 01:57
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Bryan Valek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    F/A-18E
    aircraft carrier
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Knighthawks

