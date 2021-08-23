Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Danish Royal Air Force conducts training flight in Iraq

    IRAQ

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A Danish Royal Air Force EH-101 Merlin helicopter conducts a training flight outside of Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Aug. 23, 2021. The Danish Royal Air Force recently established a helicopter detachment at Al Asad in support of NATO Mission Iraq. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)

    TAGS

    NATO
    Merlin
    NMI
    Danish Royal Air Force

