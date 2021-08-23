A Danish Royal Air Force EH-101 Merlin helicopter conducts a training flight outside of Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Aug. 23, 2021. The Danish Royal Air Force recently established a helicopter detachment at Al Asad in support of NATO Mission Iraq. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 01:45
|Photo ID:
|6827840
|VIRIN:
|210823-Z-BW348-0078
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Danish Royal Air Force conducts training flight in Iraq, by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT