210908-N-LZ521-1233 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 8, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 “Knighthawks” launches during Flight Deck Certification aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neadria Hazel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 01:14 Photo ID: 6827813 VIRIN: 210908-N-LZ521-1233 Resolution: 2991x4494 Size: 769.92 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F/A-18E Launches Off GHWB Flight Deck [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Neadria Hazel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.